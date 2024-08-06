Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $30,104,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 323.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,369,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,122 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

