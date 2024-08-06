Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $12,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,527,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $12,953.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $12,303.90.

JCI traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,888. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.69.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

