Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.96. The company had a trading volume of 457,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.