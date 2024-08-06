Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after acquiring an additional 363,551 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Sirius XM by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 143,185 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 768,570 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 12,177,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,160,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.