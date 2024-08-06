Marcus’ (MCS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCS

Marcus Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Marcus has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $411.58 million, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 3,319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.