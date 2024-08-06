Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $82.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $106.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $117.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,762 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $4,676,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

