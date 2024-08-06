Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CFO Mark C. Mcgivney Sells 10,265 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $217.21. 1,409,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $227.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.