Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,977 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. 3,000,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

