Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UBS Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,322. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.