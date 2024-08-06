Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,378. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

