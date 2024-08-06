Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.85 and a 200 day moving average of $249.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.