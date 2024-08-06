Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after purchasing an additional 984,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,460 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

LNT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. 1,647,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,501. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

