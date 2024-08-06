Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys New Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GVI traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.80. 95,497 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

