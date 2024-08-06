Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after buying an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Cornell University acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.55. 12,805,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,096. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

