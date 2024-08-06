Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 22,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.69 and its 200 day moving average is $173.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

