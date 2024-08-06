Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.49. 8,232,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,920,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

