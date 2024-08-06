Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.42.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.62 and its 200-day moving average is $222.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $278.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

