Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,227.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,227.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,291 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BATS CBOE traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day moving average of $180.82.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

