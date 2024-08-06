Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,068 shares of company stock worth $12,906,761. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

NBIX traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.63. 808,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

