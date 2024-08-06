Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $780,000 Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 80.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 146.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,356,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after buying an additional 807,253 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 188,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMB remained flat at $17.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,161 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

