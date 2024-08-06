Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $869,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 85.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

ELV traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $524.09. 439,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.69. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

