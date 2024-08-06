Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS QUAL traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.42. 1,777,708 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.58.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

