Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 136,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 183,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

IAU traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. 26,786,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,282,916. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.