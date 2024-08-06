Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,639 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.37. 1,047,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,776. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.92 and a 200 day moving average of $250.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

