Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after buying an additional 1,287,819 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 926,461 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,477,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 639,201 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,965. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

