MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53.

MasterBrand Stock Up 2.6 %

MBC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 772,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,326. MasterBrand has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $638.10 million during the quarter.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

