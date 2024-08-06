Mather Group LLC. Acquires 3,228 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,881,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,449,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VO traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.96. 611,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.78 and a 200-day moving average of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $254.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.