Mather Group LLC. Acquires 9,403 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.39% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,385. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $923.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

