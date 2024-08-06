Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 433,977 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 862.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $8.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.76. 2,467,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,353. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $137.57 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.