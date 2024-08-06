Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.64. 2,477,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

