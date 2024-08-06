Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $9.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,596,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,862. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.16 and a 200-day moving average of $324.50.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

