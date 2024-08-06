Mather Group LLC. Buys 1,283 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,891 shares of company stock worth $3,597,688. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. 5,083,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,000. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

