Mather Group LLC. Buys 1,311 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 841,891 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after buying an additional 291,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after buying an additional 264,626 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.86. 1,123,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,490. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

