Mather Group LLC. Buys 3,686 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,289,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,503. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

