Mather Group LLC. Buys 801 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. 3,032,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,408. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

