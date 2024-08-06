Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $609.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,415 shares of company stock valued at $47,477,222 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

