Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $46.29. 2,198,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

