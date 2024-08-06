Mather Group LLC. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in RTX by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Melius Research boosted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.34. 4,641,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $118.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,213 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,593. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.