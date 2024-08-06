Mather Group LLC. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,476,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,380,814. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

