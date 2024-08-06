Mather Group LLC. Has $655,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 449,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 743,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 497,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,962. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

