Mather Group LLC. Purchases 5,936 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 12,144.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,605,000 after acquiring an additional 364,929 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PGR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Progressive Trading Up 1.5 %

Progressive stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $124.06 and a 12 month high of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

