Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 97,711.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $27.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,236.57. 407,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,456. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,287.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,233.02. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

