Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Mattel by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 135,209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,685,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mattel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

