Meta Games Coin Trading Down 15.4% This Week (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Meta Games Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market cap of $219.19 million and $94,018.71 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin launched on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.19494593 USD and is up 8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $211,298.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

