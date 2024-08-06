Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,343.75.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,382.21. The company had a trading volume of 127,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,412.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,330.31. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $320,847,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,421 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

