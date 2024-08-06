MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $30.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTG. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 696,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 75,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

