MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197 and sold 147,988 shares valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. 7,290,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,521. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

