Michael C. Dennison Purchases 4,800 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FOXF stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $40.10. 802,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,511. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

