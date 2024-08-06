MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. On average, analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $850.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFIC. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

