Miller Industries (MLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter.

MLR stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

